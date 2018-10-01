Getting In
N.C. A&T Online Undergraduate Information Technology Program Among Nation’s Most Affordable
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 8, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s online bachelor of information technology program ranked among the most affordable in the country, according to Affordable Schools 20 Best Affordable Online Colleges for Computer Networking Degree 2019.
N.C. A&T, which ranked No. 3 overall, offers this program through the College of Science and Technology (CoST). Students select from one of six specializations: IT consulting, computer forensic investigation, computer networking, high performance computing, cloud architecture and mobile application development.
“Our students have the opportunity to foster a comprehensive understanding of their fields and have access to world-class faculty members at their fingertips,” said Qing-An Zeng, Ph.D., interim chair of the Department of Computer Systems Technology.
N.C. A&T began offering this program online during fall 2016. The program focuses on mainframe education, providing students the opportunity to learn the foundations of network, servers, storage and enterprise systems. This online program is essential as the country faces a high demand for professionals in this field yet offers few mainframe education programs.
Affordable Schools considered the university’s student-to-faculty ratio, tuition rate and the quality of the program when compiling its rankings.For its 2019 list, Affordable Schools used data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) College Navigator tool. Affordability was determined based on tuition for one year of study for in-state students taking 15 credit hours each semester.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir