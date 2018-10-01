N.C. A&T Online Undergraduate Information Technology Program Among Nation’s Most Affordable

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 8, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s online bachelor of information technology program ranked among the most affordable in the country, according to Affordable Schools 20 Best Affordable Online Colleges for Computer Networking Degree 2019.

N.C. A&T, which ranked No. 3 overall, offers this program through the College of Science and Technology (CoST). Students select from one of six specializations: IT consulting, computer forensic investigation, computer networking, high performance computing, cloud architecture and mobile application development.

“Our students have the opportunity to foster a comprehensive understanding of their fields and have access to world-class faculty members at their fingertips,” said Qing-An Zeng, Ph.D., interim chair of the Department of Computer Systems Technology.

N.C. A&T began offering this program online during fall 2016. The program focuses on mainframe education, providing students the opportunity to learn the foundations of network, servers, storage and enterprise systems. This online program is essential as the country faces a high demand for professionals in this field yet offers few mainframe education programs.

Affordable Schools considered the university’s student-to-faculty ratio, tuition rate and the quality of the program when compiling its rankings.

For its 2019 list, Affordable Schools used data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) College Navigator tool. Affordability was determined based on tuition for one year of study for in-state students taking 15 credit hours each semester.