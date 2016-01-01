N.C. A&T AutoDrive Team Kicks Off its Challenge for the Third Year

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2019) – The College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University kicked off its third year of participation in the SAE/General Motors AutoDrive Challenge by recognizing the team’s progress and achievements to date.

N.C. A&T placed second overall and first nationally in the second year of the challenge in May 2019 in Anne Arbor, Michigan. Now, the team is preparing for the third challenge, to be held in June 2020 in East Liberty, Ohio.

“We hosted this kickoff celebration to applaud our Aggie Autonomous Auto team as they build on the successes of the previous year, to deliver on the next level of the project’s tasks,” said College of Engineering Dean Robin N. Coger, Ph.D. “The fact the team earned second place overall is a testimony to the quality and dedication of the undergraduate and graduate engineering and computer science students, as well as the faculty experts at our university.”

The technical challenge this year will include a longer autonomous drive time than what the teams experienced during the earlier challenges of the competition. They will focus on perception and sensing algorithms for the scenario SAE provides.