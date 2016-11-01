Getting In
N.C. A&T’s COAACH Partners with NC Registry for Brain Health
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 2, 2019) – On the heels of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health (COAACH) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has partnered with NC Registry for Brain Health to provide access to helpful information.
“This registry serves as a one-stop shop, providing community members with access to important resources and a chance to participate in ground-breaking research advancements,” said Dr. Grace Byfield, interim director of COAACH.
The registry is the first of its kind in the state that connects adults to nearby resources and research opportunities examining memory disorders. Individuals who join the registry also will learn more about managing, treating and preventing related conditions. Young adults are especially encouraged to participate in studies as researchers aim to identify early signs before symptoms appear.
COAACH focuses on awareness and evidence-based research. The center hosts workshops, conferences, health fairs and support groups throughout the year, and also produces publications highlighting research on Alzheimer’s, aging and overall community health. This new partnership is an extension of its outreach efforts.
The NC Registry for Brain Health is funded by a recurring $1.2 million grant from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to improve access to health information and research collaboration throughout the state. To learn more, visit the registry’s website.
About The Center for Outreach in Alzheimer's, Aging and Community Health (COAACH)
The mission of COAACH is to improve the health and well-being of communities by providing education, community empowerment and evidence-based research so that individuals, particularly the most vulnerable, can live life with quality, dignity, and independence.
