Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
A Taste of Summer: N.C. A&T University Farm Hosts Tomato Taste-ival
The classic taste of a vine-ripened, glossy red ’mater can’t be topped – unless it’s by a big yellow one with dimpled sides…or an heirloom variety that’s green with red streaks… or a deep purple variety that touts its sweetness.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s largest classroom and laboratory, the University Farm, will open its doors to the public for an event that’s part festival, part tomato tasting, part community education event – all a celebration of bread and mayo’s best friend.
The inaugural Tomato Taste-ival will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 20, at the University Farm, 3136 McConnell
Road. Featured events will include a recipe contest, educational workshops, kid-friendly activities, farm tours and the event’s centerpiece, a tasting of 20 heirloom varieties of tomato, all grown at the University Farm.
The event is free; registration is requested. Attendees can register online.
“There’s something for backyard gardeners, foodies and community members who just want to see the farm,” said Alyssa McKim, community garden coordinator for N.C. A&T’s Cooperative Extension and the festival’s organizer. “Everyone’s welcome.”
The heirloom tomatoes aren’t what shoppers can typically find at the grocery store. Taste-ival goers can sample such varieties as German Johnson, a deep red heirloom grown primarily in this area; SunGold, an orange cherry tomato known for its sweetness; or Black Beauty, a smaller tomato with a striking, deep purple color.
“There really is a difference in taste, in texture and in juiciness,” McKim said. “You don’t get that kind of variety in the grocery store.”
Attendees who like to cook can also sign up to participate in a recipe contest, open to 10 tomato-fancy-ing chefs. Registration is required for the contest and also is available online.
Kids can ride a bike that powers a blender, make salsa and enjoy activities such as face painting.
Workshops about planting techniques and pest management, as well as information about container gardening and nutrition, will also be available.
But be aware – one thing that won’t be available is plastic water bottles. At this zero-waste event, attendees are encouraged to bring their own.
“July is National Plastic-Free month, and with more attention being paid to the plastic crisis, we wanted to highlight the importance of being responsible,” McKim said.
All the plastic at the event is decomposable. Materials such as plates or cups can be composted on site; volunteers will be on hand to help attendees pitch in correctly.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir