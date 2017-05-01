New Health Services Management Degree to be Available at N.C. A&T by Fall 2020

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 6, 2019) – By fall 2020, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will offer a new bachelor’s degree in health services management through the College of Health and Human Sciences. The degree was recently approved by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.



As the health and medical field continues to evolve, the new degree will prepare graduates for employment in management positions and entrance into related graduate programs. A degree in health services management opens the door for various administrative career opportunities such as practice and program managers, patient service managers, directors, healthcare representatives for medical device or pharmaceutical sales, health insurance operations managers, social service and community organizations and marketing firms, and more.



“The projected need and growth rate for medical and health services managers in North Carolina is nearly 20 percent faster than the average for all occupations. This new program will not only expand our academic footprint, but also provide a base of skilled professionals ready to meet the immediate healthcare needs of this state and beyond,” said Dean Lenora Campbell. “The program is designed to reflect the industry’s changing competencies in technology, information and data management.”



Course structure will encompass both existing business and science classes as well as those newly created for the program.



The university projects initial program enrollment of approximately 150 full-time students, increasing to 510 within four years.



Nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the health care and social assistance sector will add nearly 4 million jobs by 2026, about one-third of all new jobs.