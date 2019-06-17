Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Chevrolet, NNPA Select N.C. A&T Journalism Student for Road Trip Internship
Selected as a 2019 Chevrolet and National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) “Discover the Unexpected” (DTU) Journalism Fellow and intern, Hill joins five additional fellows from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), forming two teams of three students. For the duration of the internship the fellows will work with The Atlanta Voice, Chicago Crusader, Houston Forward Times and The Washington Informer.
"This is quite an impressive and vital program for students of color. Not only will they get to enhance their journalistic skills, but they will work with industry professionals and report on stories of significant importance to African American communities,” said Gail Wiggins, interim chairwoman and assistant professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. “I am so proud and excited for this opportunity for Elae. He will benefit greatly, from this wonderful and enriching summer experience."
The fellows’ journey begins in Atlanta, where they’ll participate in two days of journalism training with Chevrolet and NNPA leadership before they hit the road to begin their reporting assignments. Their stories will be featured on the NNPA website throughout the summer.
As part of the fellowship, Chevrolet will award each DTU Fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. Student teams will also have access to an all- new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer during their reporting assignments.
“Our partnership with the NNPA continues to provide a unique platform to connect with young and remarkable storytellers.” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “We’re thrilled to meet this year’s group of fellows and immerse them in all things Chevrolet.”
The annual DTU program has awarded more than $330,000 in scholarships and stipends since 2015 and is currently open to all sophomore, junior and senior HBCU students with an interest in journalism, communications, mass media or visual arts.
“Having these young journalists in our newsrooms working side by side with our editors and writers is inspiring and we are committed to including young storytellers’ voices in our reporting,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.
Disc jockey and music producer DJ Envy, a co-host of the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” will be the program’s national spokesperson. Musician and author Fonzworth Bentley will serve as the fellows’ Road Trip Advisor. Both are HBCU alums.
NNPA is a trade association of more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir