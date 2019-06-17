Chevrolet, NNPA Select N.C. A&T Journalism Student for Road Trip Internship

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 17, 2019) – For the next eight weeks, Elae Hill, a journalism and mass communication student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, will travel the country to discover and share positive, inspirational and relevant stories from African-American communities.

Selected as a 2019 Chevrolet and National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) “Discover the Unexpected” (DTU) Journalism Fellow and intern, Hill joins five additional fellows from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), forming two teams of three students. For the duration of the internship the fellows will work with The Atlanta Voice, Chicago Crusader, Houston Forward Times and The Washington Informer.

"This is quite an impressive and vital program for students of color.  Not only will they get to enhance their journalistic skills, but they will work with industry professionals and report on stories of significant importance to African American communities,” said Gail Wiggins, interim chairwoman and assistant professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. “I am so proud and excited for this opportunity for Elae.  He will benefit greatly, from this wonderful and enriching summer experience."   

The fellows’ journey begins in Atlanta, where they’ll participate in two days of journalism training with Chevrolet and NNPA leadership before they hit the road to begin their reporting assignments. Their stories will be featured on the NNPA website throughout the summer.

As part of the fellowship, Chevrolet will award each DTU Fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. Student teams will also have access to an all- new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer during their reporting assignments.

“Our partnership with the NNPA continues to provide a unique platform to connect with young and remarkable storytellers.” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “We’re thrilled to meet this year’s group of fellows and immerse them in all things Chevrolet.”

The annual DTU program has awarded more than $330,000 in scholarships and stipends since 2015 and is currently open to all sophomore, junior and senior HBCU students with an interest in journalism, communications, mass media or visual arts.

“Having these young journalists in our newsrooms working side by side with our editors and writers is inspiring and we are committed to including young storytellers’ voices in our reporting,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.

Disc jockey and music producer DJ Envy, a co-host of the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” will be the program’s national spokesperson. Musician and author Fonzworth Bentley will serve as the fellows’ Road Trip Advisor. Both are HBCU alums.

NNPA is a trade association of more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States.