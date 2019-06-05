Hatch Appointed N.C. A&T Executive Director for Community Engagement

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 5, 2019) – A collaborative leader with a demonstrated record of diversity and inclusion management, community engagement and higher education administration, Bryle Henderson Hatch, Ph.D., has been named executive director for community engagement at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

This position and the Office of Community Engagement are new for North Carolina A&T. They reflect the university’s expanding engagement with a broad range of communities, as well as the growing number of community leaders, organizations and businesses interested in being in relationship with the university.

Prior to joining North Carolina A&T last month, Hatch served as the diversity manager for Duke University’s School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina. In that role he oversaw underrepresented minority recruitment, faculty education, community building and external projects related to diversity and inclusion.

His previous professional experience includes being the statewide diversity and inclusion coordinator for North Carolina State Government and a director of workforce development within the North Carolina Community College System. He spent several years in Washington, D.C., appointed by former Mayor Vincent Gray as a Capital City Fellow for the city government and as a UNC in Washington Scholar, interning in the office of Sen. Richard Burr.

Hatch is active in several civic, social and political organizations. He was recently appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Internship Council and is an active member of the Greensboro branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Hatch earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication, a master’s degree in adult and higher education and a doctorate in leadership studies, all from N.C. A&T. He completed post-baccalaureate studies in public communication at American University in Washington, D.C.