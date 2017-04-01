Summer Camps at N.C. A&T Provide Enrichment Opportunities for Local Students

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 31, 2019) – Students of all ages will participate in hands-on, summer enrichment camps at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University July 8 – Aug. 2, 2019. Each camp will run from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.



From Paul Robeson Theatre to Science Xploration to Cadets That Code, multiple camps will be offered to provide enrichment activities and interdisciplinary learning in science and technology, the arts, mathematics and much more.



New to this year’s summer enrichment camps, the College of Health and Human Sciences will offer CHENGE Program (changing habits through education, networking, goals and engagement). The program is offered to students 13 – 18 years old as a job-readiness, career preparation and early financial success camp that offers a variety of activities to enhance teens’ decision-making, problem-solving and critical thinking skills for success. Two sessions will be offered July 8 – 12 and July 15 – 19.



Whether campers are new to the programs or experienced, each camp is designed to expose and broaden horizons. In addition to the weekly enrichment camps facilitated through the Office of Continuing Education, many university colleges and departments offer various opportunities specifically for high school age youth.



Camp descriptions and registration information are available online. For information regarding the CHENGE Program contact Trina Pratt at tlpratt1@ncat.edu or 336-334-7712.