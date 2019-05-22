N.C. A&T to Host Small Farms Field Day

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 22, 2019) – Best practices for growing industrial hemp and opportunities for bamboo production are among the research and demonstration projects that will be showcased at Cooperative Extension at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s annual Small Farms Field Day. The event, free and open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. June 6 at the University Farm, 3136 McConnell Road, Greensboro.

Small Farms Field Day is designed to help small and limited-resource farmers increase their sustainability and profits. Farmers, ranchers and researchers attend the event each year to learn new practices and understand trends in farming. Lunch is provided.

“Small farmers, especially limited resource and minority farmers, Extension educators, and other agricultural professionals should plan to participate in this event,” says Sanjun Gu, Ph.D., Extension specialist, horticulture.

This is the second year of the industrial hemp research program at N.C. A&T, and researchers are providing two on-site demonstrations to guide growers and potential growers interested in what may be the state’s next big cash crop.

Other demonstrations will cover ways to prevent food poisoning on the farm; how to create a bamboo production plot; using hydroponics to grow seeds; plastic film’s use in vegetable production; and more.

In addition to demonstrations, the event will feature farm tours and numerous poster presentations.

Registration is required by May 30 and is available on the Small Farms Field Day webpage: www.ncat.edu/caes/sffd/.

For more information, contact Victoria Weeks at vnweeks@ncat.edu or (336) 285-4661.

If you are a person with a disability and need assistance to participate, please contact Betty Rodriguez at bmrodrig@ncat.edu or (336) 285-4680 before June 3.