Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T to Host Small Farms Field Day
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 22, 2019) – Best practices for growing industrial hemp and opportunities for bamboo production are among the research and demonstration projects that will be showcased at Cooperative Extension at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s annual Small Farms Field Day. The event, free and open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. June 6 at the University Farm, 3136 McConnell Road, Greensboro.
Small Farms Field Day is designed to help small and limited-resource farmers increase their sustainability and profits. Farmers, ranchers and researchers attend the event each year to learn new practices and understand trends in farming. Lunch is provided.
“Small farmers, especially limited resource and minority farmers, Extension educators, and other agricultural professionals should plan to participate in this event,” says Sanjun Gu, Ph.D., Extension specialist, horticulture.
This is the second year of the industrial hemp research program at N.C. A&T, and researchers are providing two on-site demonstrations to guide growers and potential growers interested in what may be the state’s next big cash crop.
Other demonstrations will cover ways to prevent food poisoning on the farm; how to create a bamboo production plot; using hydroponics to grow seeds; plastic film’s use in vegetable production; and more.
In addition to demonstrations, the event will feature farm tours and numerous poster presentations.
Registration is required by May 30 and is available on the Small Farms Field Day webpage: www.ncat.edu/caes/sffd/.
For more information, contact Victoria Weeks at vnweeks@ncat.edu or (336) 285-4661.
If you are a person with a disability and need assistance to participate, please contact Betty Rodriguez at bmrodrig@ncat.edu or (336) 285-4680 before June 3.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir