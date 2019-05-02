Gilmore Administration Inaugurated to Lead N.C. A&T SGA for 2019-20 Year

Armani May, Mister N.C. A&T, platform: “Beating the Odds”

Diamond Mangum, Miss N.C. A&T, platform: “The Treasure That Lies Within”

Courtney Baskerville, vice president of internal affairs, platform: “Speak Your Power”

Victoria Lawson, vice president of external affairs, platform: “Vision”

Aaliyah Wright, secretary, platform: “Just Wright”

Brenda Caldwell: attorney general, platform: “C.L.A.S.S.- Civic Engagement, Leadership, Advocacy, Service and Sensibility”

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 2, 2019) – The Student Government Association (SGA) torch of leadership at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been passed to a new class of leaders prepared to serve the campus and surrounding East Greensboro community.Running on the platform, “Change Begins with Us,” St. Louis, Missouri, native, Allison Gilmore has taken the helm as the 2019-20 SGA president, having been elected, Gilmore was officially inaugurated April 23, and the rising, senior journalism and mass communication student, has already begun working. True to her campaign commitments of making sure student voices and opinions are heard, Gilmore is reaching the student body through idea solicitation and complaint compilations, through targeted surveys and much more.In a Twitter post, Gilmore reiterated her dedication to true service. “The Gilmore Administration is a working administration,” she said. “Please be prepared to do real work…but also work with your committee/e-board members so that everybody carries weight and does their part.”Included among the Gilmore Administration are:The Student Government Association, as the representative of the student community, must be: committed to the university’s goals and assume the responsibilities to create an atmosphere of freedom allowing a student to be a creative and contributing individual; aid in the interpretation of the concept of the university community; provide opportunities for each student to participate in activities that develop and realize potentialities; and create awareness of national and international affairs and of their significance for students.