Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Gilmore Administration Inaugurated to Lead N.C. A&T SGA for 2019-20 Year
Running on the platform, “Change Begins with Us,” St. Louis, Missouri, native, Allison Gilmore has taken the helm as the 2019-20 SGA president, having been elected, Gilmore was officially inaugurated April 23, and the rising, senior journalism and mass communication student, has already begun working. True to her campaign commitments of making sure student voices and opinions are heard, Gilmore is reaching the student body through idea solicitation and complaint compilations, through targeted surveys and much more.
In a Twitter post, Gilmore reiterated her dedication to true service. “The Gilmore Administration is a working administration,” she said. “Please be prepared to do real work…but also work with your committee/e-board members so that everybody carries weight and does their part.”
Included among the Gilmore Administration are:
- Armani May, Mister N.C. A&T, platform: “Beating the Odds”
- Diamond Mangum, Miss N.C. A&T, platform: “The Treasure That Lies Within”
- Courtney Baskerville, vice president of internal affairs, platform: “Speak Your Power”
- Victoria Lawson, vice president of external affairs, platform: “Vision”
- Aaliyah Wright, secretary, platform: “Just Wright”
- Brenda Caldwell: attorney general, platform: “C.L.A.S.S.- Civic Engagement, Leadership, Advocacy, Service and Sensibility”
The Student Government Association, as the representative of the student community, must be: committed to the university’s goals and assume the responsibilities to create an atmosphere of freedom allowing a student to be a creative and contributing individual; aid in the interpretation of the concept of the university community; provide opportunities for each student to participate in activities that develop and realize potentialities; and create awareness of national and international affairs and of their significance for students.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir