Gallup Survey Shows N.C. A&T Alumni Lead UNC System in Enthusiasm for Alma Mater
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 23, 2019) – Alumni of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are more likely to recommend A&T to family and friends and more strongly attached to their alma mater than alumni of any other campus polled in the University of North Carolina System, results from a new Gallup survey show.
When asked, “On a scale of 0 to 10 where 0 means you are not at all likely and 10 means you are extremely likely, how likely is it that you would recommend A&T to family, friends, or colleagues,” 84 percent of A&T alumni respondents replied “10,” while 10 percent more indicated 9 or 8.
On questions that Gallup considers indicative of alumni attachment, such as “A&T was the perfect school for people like me” and “I can’t imagine a world without A&T,” respondents showed the highest level of attachment – 65 percent – of any UNC System campus surveyed. Gallup’s national alumni database shows only 20 percent of alumni are attached to their colleges or universities.
The findings are good news for the nation’s largest historically black university, as well as one of North Carolina’s top three public research universities. It has produced more than 70,000 alumni over the past 128 years, and graduates more African American engineers and agricultural science majors each year than any university in the nation. It is also rated the country’s no. 1 public HBCU by U.S. News & World Report.
“These results give definition to something we’ve known for a great many years -- there has always been something special about the educational experience and environment at North Carolina A&T,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “Even so, it was gratifying to see that 99 percent of our alumni respondents said that if they had to do it all over again, they would still obtain their bachelor’s degree, and 96 percent would attend A&T.”
As part of its survey of alumni across the UNC System, Gallup contacted 2,718 A&T alumni. The survey was conducted Nov. 15, 2018 through Feb. 1, 2019, and yielded a total of 77,695 completions from undergraduate alums who graduated from UNC campuses between 1940 and 2018.
Other findings of note for A&T included:
- Asked to respond to the statement, “My education from A&T was worth the cost” on a 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree) scale, 75 percent answered with a 5, and another 17 percent with a 4.
- On the same scale, 85 percent of respondents replied with a 5 or 4 to the statement, “My professors at A&T cared about me as a person,” and 94 percent with a 5 or 4 to the statement, “I had at least one professor at A&T who made me excited about learning.”
- In assessing their lives since graduation, 95 percent of respondents described themselves as “satisfied” with their personal lives today.
- While respondents graduated from a wide range of academic programs with a diverse list of career possibilities, 64 percent said they currently hold “professional” positions, while another 16 percent described their positions as “managerial.” A total of 62 percent indicated total household income, before taxes, of at least $90,000 and as high as $240,000 or more per year.
“These findings paint a picture of an Aggie Nation that is thriving and that has great affection for our university,” said A&T Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni Relations Teresa M. Davis. “We see that manifest in the many thousands of alumni who return each year for our nationally renowned homecoming celebration and in the generosity that so many of our alumni are showing in the Campaign for North Carolina A&T.
“ ‘Aggie Pride’ is more than just a slogan you hear called out wherever Aggies get together, it’s a sentiment that comes from our hearts.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir