Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Federal Officials Host Economic Development Events at North Carolina A&T
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 10, 2019) – A trio of senior federal officials teamed up with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University to host a breakfast meeting for about 60 government and community leaders from around the state Friday for a discussion of opportunity zones and economic development in East Greensboro.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker hosted the event at N.C. A&T’s new award-winning Student Center in the Deese Ballroom. Featured guests included U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and White House Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy Ja’Ron Smith, both leaders in development and implementation of opportunity zones in low-income census tracts around the country.
Federal law allows individuals and businesses that develop qualified property in the zones to defer capital gain taxes for investments used in that development. If the investment is held for 10 years or more, call capital gains on the investment are waived.
N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., who has made East Greensboro’s economic climate a top priority, welcomed the group with a discussion of the university’s leadership in bringing investment and development to this part of town. A&T construction projects either in process or recently completed include the current construction of the $90-million Engineering Research and Innovation Center, the 150,000-square-foot Student Center and a new residence hall about to take shape on the west side of campus.
Those projects and others are illustrative of a growing university that is creating a stronger climate for new businesses, job creation and additional development in East Greensboro, he said.
After introductory remarks from Walker, Scott and Smith discussed the fine points of opportunity zones and how different kinds of businesses, organizations and individuals can leverage their benefits while creating economic vitality in low-income areas.
Dialogue with audience members included questions from Greensboro developer and University of North Carolina Board of Governors member Marty Kotis, state Sen. Gladys Robinson and community leaders from across the state. Scott assigned members of his staff to follow up with several questioners with additional information, while he and Smith both pointed to a range of free federal government tools that can help navigate opportunity zone regulations and processes.After the breakfast event, attendees were transported to Gateway Research Park, which N.C. A&T and UNC Greensboro jointly oversee, to tour Core Technology Molding Corp. Owned and managed by A&T alumnus Geoff Foster with his wife, Tonya Foster, the company is a global leader in precision molding, with a long and growing client list that includes such major interests as Rubbermaid, Husqvarna, BMW Manufacturing, Altria, Merck and more.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir