College of Engineering at N.C. A&T to Offer Free Cybersecurity Camp; Enrollment Open Now
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 2, 2019) –The College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host two sessions of its free GenCyber Summer Camp, July 22–26 and July 29–Aug. 2, 2019, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The day camp is open to rising eighth- through 12th- grade students. Campers will learn cryptography, network security and digital forensics through hands-on activities, as well as correct and safe online behavior and cybersecurity ethics.
Applications are available at GenCyber online and must be received by Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Applicants will be notified by email before June 1, 2019.
The GenCyber Camp is hosted by the Center for Cyber Defense at N.C. A&T, a center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. The program is designed to engage students at an early age in cybersecurity and inspire them to become skilled cybersecurity professionals.
The GenCyber program is a national initiative providing free summer cybersecurity camps across the nation for students and teachers at the K-12 level. Funding for the GenCyber program is provided jointly by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation. As part of the solution to the nation's shortfall of skilled cybersecurity professionals, the primary purpose of the program is to support the growth of the next generation of cybersecurity experts for the nation.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir