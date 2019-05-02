College of Engineering at N.C. A&T to Offer Free Cybersecurity Camp; Enrollment Open Now

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 2, 2019) –The College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host two sessions of its free GenCyber Summer Camp, July 22–26 and July 29–Aug. 2, 2019, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The day camp is open to rising eighth- through 12th- grade students. Campers will learn cryptography, network security and digital forensics through hands-on activities, as well as correct and safe online behavior and cybersecurity ethics.

Applications are available at GenCyber online and must be received by Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Applicants will be notified by email before June 1, 2019.

The GenCyber Camp is hosted by the Center for Cyber Defense at N.C. A&T, a center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. The program is designed to engage students at an early age in cybersecurity and inspire them to become skilled cybersecurity professionals.

The GenCyber program is a national initiative providing free summer cybersecurity camps across the nation for students and teachers at the K-12 level. Funding for the GenCyber program is provided jointly by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation. As part of the solution to the nation's shortfall of skilled cybersecurity professionals, the primary purpose of the program is to support the growth of the next generation of cybersecurity experts for the nation.