COAACH at N.C. A&T to Host Second Caregiver College

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 24, 2019) –The Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s, Aging and Community Health, (COAACH) will host the second annual COAACH Caregiver College (C3), June 10 – 13, 2019.

C3 is a community-engaged and intervention-based education program designed to improve awareness, care management and health outcomes for families impacted by Alzheimer’s, diabetes and related conditions. The program stresses disease literacy, diabetes management and caregiving strategies.

COAACH is working closely with faith-based organizations to identify individuals as part of the 2019 Lay Health Ambassadors graduating class of C3. Participants will learn from evidence-based healthy aging modules, engage in hands-on activities and create culturally relevant materials.  Those individuals will in turn host three events at their church and/or community to promote healthy living.

Applications to participate in the 2019 C3 are open. Those interested should contact Rosalind Pugh-Scott at 336-285-2165 or email ropughscott@ncat.edu.