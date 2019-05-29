N.C. A&T alumna chosen as Fulbright Program grant recipient

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 29, 2019) – As her fellow spring 2019 graduates prepare to enter the workforce and graduate or professional school, Greensboro native Alexandra Hauke is preparing herself to spend nine months in Vienna, Austria, as a Fulbright Program grant recipient.Hauke, a biological engineering graduate, is one of more than 2,100 U.S. citizens who have been chosen to study, conduct research or assist English teachers abroad for the 2019-20 academic year through the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant.The 22-year-old received a Fulbright-Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation Award for Graduate Studies and Ph.D. Research in Science and Technology. She will conduct research on waste-to-energy systems at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences."I really wanted to have a multi-disciplinary international research experience,” Hauke said. “I'm looking forward to learning and working with my Austrian peers, as well as sharing values, enhancing communication and integrating to the fullest extent within my host culture."Hauke is N.C. A&T’s fifth Fulbright Program grantee since Emmanuel Johnson was selected as the university's first in 2013. She participated in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Undergraduate Research Scholar Program, was a member of the national honor society for agricultural, biological and food engineers, Alpha Epsilon, and served as vice president for the local chapter of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.Established in 1946 with legislation from the late U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright of Arkansas, the Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It is designed to foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and more than 160 countries around the world through the exchange of citizens, who then build lasting connections and use their international experiences to enhance their ability to lead within their field.