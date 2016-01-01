Getting In
Cherokee County Growers Are Small Farmers of the Year
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April, 1, 2019) – Harold and Nancy Long, the owners of Long Family Farms and Gallery in Murphy, are the 2019 North Carolina Small Farmers of the Year.
The Longs, who grow heirloom vegetables and tend heritage breeds of livestock on their diversified mountain farm, were honored by Cooperative Extension at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University during Small Farms Week ceremonies March 27 on the campus.
The couple appreciates the independent lifestyle offered by farming. “It's really a freer lifestyle, because you make your choices and then you reap what you sow,” Nancy said. “There's nobody over you. You make your own decisions.”
The Longs set an inspiring example for other farmers and for young people, said Chumper Walker, director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
“What the Longs have done, they're preserving and promoting farming,” Walker said. “They're showing that you can still make a living doing these things. We hope that younger generations will see farming as a way to make a living.”
In addition to growing and selling heirloom vegetables, the Longs save seeds and assemble garden kits, which are sold to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and distributed to members of the tribe to help preserve traditional varieties and improve access to fresh produce.
The Longs credit Cooperative Extension for being a dependable source of reliable information to help them be successful. “Working with Extension is like working with family,” Nancy says. “They're always there to help answer questions.”
Two other small farmers were recognized Wednesday as Small Farmer of the Year finalists: Phyllis Kessling, the owner of Dabhar Farm in Monroe; and Justin and Holly Miller, the owners of Cherry Hill Farm in Advance.
Small Farms Week recognizes the small-scale producers of North Carolina. The Longs were presented with a plaque, monogrammed jackets and $1,500 during Wednesday’s Small Farmers’ Appreciation Day program, which was the culmination of the 33rd annual observance of Small Farms Week. Workshops, farm tours, demonstrations and panel discussions were also part of the week’s events.
Points of Pride
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir