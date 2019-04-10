N.C. A&T Students Place in Case Competition

EAST GREENSBORO (April 10, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University students from the College of Business and Economics won second place in Cisco’s first national college case competition.

The 1891 Logistics team – COBE seniors Gregory Stewart, Kyra McLaren, Trevor Nelson and Hunter Watson – were awarded $1,200 and job offers for their second place win at the Cisco’s first Supply Chain Operations Case Competition hosted by Cisco at its headquarters in California on April 1.

N.C. A&T was selected from 26 schools as one of six finalists to attend the competition. The case competition gives students from Cisco’s targeted supply chain colleges and universities a chance to test their understanding of the supply chain industry and present innovative solutions to a panel of judges. The case competition proved to be a valuable experience for students as many indicated this event was the highlight of their undergraduate career.

“I am continually proud of our A&T students and their drive,” said Joseph Huscroft Jr., associate professor and advisor to the 1891 Logistics team. “They’ve set the standard for those behind them as well as working as an interdisciplinary team, just like they will have to in the corporate world.”

A&T’s team worked on solving problems related to the circular economy used by Cisco that strives to maximize output while minimizing the amount of raw materials used.

Other finalists were Arizona State University, California Polytechnic University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Howard University and Michigan State University.

Howard placed first and Georgia Tech won third place.