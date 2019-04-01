Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
TD Jakes Shares Empowering Message of Resilience for Chancellor’s Speaker Series
A crowd of over 2,200 students and community members filled Corbett Sports Center on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, April 11 to hear a graceful, thunderous message of motivation and empowerment by T.D. Jakes, master communicator, multidimensional businessman and international thought leader. Jakes was the spring 2019 featured guest for the Chancellor’s Speaker Series.
Known for his eloquent and extensive vocabulary, Jakes began by painting a picture of all the ancestors who paved the way for every student to be sitting in the audience seats they occupied. His descriptive portraits of enslaved persons who endured heartache so that succeeding generations could excel, culminated with one simple truth about the initial pathway to “Living Your Best Life”-- you must first know and appreciate from whence you’ve come.
Continuous applause, rapt attention and nods of approval were indicative of the night’s success. Jakes masterfully merged the series theme and principles of his soon-to-be-released book, “Crushing.” His quotes of motivation and inspiration echoed the sentiments of understanding, developing and embodying the strength and fortitude to regroup and continue forward even in the midst of what may seem to be a “crushing” defeat.
“How you withstand the crushing is what’s on trial in your life right now … are you tough enough to withstand what’ you’re up against,” questioned Jakes. “If you’re not careful, you’ll think the crushing is there to destroy you … but because you fought back when you didn’t think you could come back, you’re really strong and tenacious.”
Having recognized their own power to succeed beyond present and seemingly crushing circumstances, attendees were standing to their feet by conclusion of the event, armed with concepts for living their best lives.
Students in attendance were given advance copies of “Crushing.”
Jakes is the latest in a long and growing list of top names who have come to A&T as part of the Chancellor’s Speaker Series and Chancellor’s Town Hall Series. They include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, award-winning entertainer Common, former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Daymond John.
The Chancellor’s Town Hall series will follow Jakes’ appearance later this month with an event featuring actresses Chloe x Halle, Loretta Devine and Jasmine Guy.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir