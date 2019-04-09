Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
UNC System Board of Governors Endorses N.C. A&T Professor for Excellence in Teaching Honor
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 9, 2019) – A North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University expert on child and family nutrition and early childhood education has been named a recipient of the University of North Carolina System’s 2019 Board of Governors (BOG) Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Valerie J. McMillan, Ph.D., an associate professor of Family and Consumer Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, was chosen for the honor along with leading faculty from the other 16 constituent campuses of the UNC System.
“Dr. McMillian’s commitment to excellence in the classroom is a great benefit to our students and prepares them for the demand and rigor of careers in early childhood education,” said N.C. A&T Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen. “She remains an outstanding representative of N.C. A&T faculty.”
In her teaching strategies, McMillan emphasizes the process rather than the product of teaching and learning. She engages her students in a discourse of learning through self-discovery, cooperative activities, experiential engagement and reflection.
“I view my role as a teacher as being similar to a gardener,” McMillan said. “A teacher, as a gardener, uses her knowledge, skills and actions to cultivate the minds of students to explore, grow and learn while equipping those in her care with the necessary competencies to construct their own destiny.”
She has facilitated and fostered numerous undergraduate and graduate students’ successful entry into the early childhood workforce in careers such as teachers, center directors, child development specialists, and extension agents. She develops and teaches courses designed to prepare students to meet the unique needs of young children and families, regardless of ethnicity, culture, language, ability, disability and family structure.
“Countless children have benefited from teachers who in turn learned from Dr. McMillan,” said Mohamed Ahmedna, dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. “Her dedication to teaching and devotion to her students set a standard of excellence for all of us.”
In 2007, McMillan was recognized as the Academic Advisor of the Year by the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. In 2011, she received the Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award from the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences and the Award for Excellence in Teaching from the N.C. A&T Chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta. She received the Early Childhood Champion Award from Guilford Child Development in 2017.
A faculty member at N.C. A&T since 2000, McMillan earned both her B.S. in Child Development (Early Childhood Education) and M.Ed. in Elementary Counseling at South Carolina State University, and a Ph.D. degree in Human Development and Family Studies (Early Childhood Education) at Iowa State University.
Each Excellence in Teaching awardee will receive a commemorative bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize. BOG members will present the awards during each campus’s spring commencement ceremony.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir