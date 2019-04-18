N.C. A&T Announces the 2019 Dowdy Scholars Cohort

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 18, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has announced its newest cohort of Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars. These 24 academically talented freshmen will join the Aggie family as a part of the class of 2023.

This year’s Dowdy Scholars boast an average cumulative GPA of 4.24, a score of 1,346 on the SAT, and a 28 on the ACT. On average, these scholars rank in the top 12 percent of their graduating high school classes. They will represent all academic colleges and hail from a number of states including North Carolina, California, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

“We are excited to welcome this group of outstanding students to our campus this fall,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Beryl McEwen. “We have high expectations that these scholars take their places alongside their academically motivated peers and utilize the tools and opportunities afforded to them to meet the challenges that await them.”

The scholarship is named in honor of the late Dr. Lewis C. Dowdy, N.C. A&T’s sixth president and first chancellor, and his wife, Elizabeth. He served the university for more than 21 years. The administration building was named in his honor in 1981, the year after he stepped down as chancellor.

Scholars receive tuition and related fees, as well as housing for up to four years. This year’s scholars are listed below in alphabetical order: