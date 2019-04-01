Diabetes Research a Focus in North Carolina

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. – April 1, 2019 – The North Carolina Diabetes Research Collaborative (NCDRC) held its second annual Diabetes Research Symposium on March 15, hosted by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University at the Union Square Campus in Greensboro.



Along with partners Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University, N.C. A&T welcomed over 100 industry and academic professionals from across the state who are committed to advancing diabetes research.

This year’s program featured a keynote address from Dr. Louis Philipson, president of Medicine and Science for the American Diabetes Association. Philipson participated in the discovery of insulin gene mutations that result in neonatal diabetes, now known to be the second most common cause of permanent neonatal diabetes, as well as a rare cause of later-onset diabetes.

“It was obvious to all in attendance that the diabetes researchers of North Carolina are aligned with laser focus on curing this disease,” said Meriel Parker, A&T’s director of Life Sciences Research. “So much has been learned in the past year, and we are all wiser and better equipped because the collaboration has