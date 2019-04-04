College of Engineering at N.C. A&T Celebrates the NC Science Festival with Full Slate of Activities

science-festival-logo4928.pngEAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 4, 2019) – The College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host its fifth-annual celebration of the North Carolina Science Festival, beginning April 4, 2019. The theme of this year’s statewide event is “Made in North Carolina.” The events scheduled for this fun and educational week are as follows:

  • The College of Engineering Community Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation
    April 4, 2019, 6-8 p.m., McNair Hall Auditorium
    • The focus of this year's forum is “Made in NC (Triad).” The community forum will feature entrepreneurs and innovators from the Triad area, sharing their knowledge and perspectives on innovation. The event is free and open to the public.
  • The College of Engineering's Fifth Annual Maker Faire
    April 5, 2019, 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Alumni-Foundation Event Center
    • The 2019 Maker Faire showcases hands-on activities and demonstrations facilitated by faculty and students from the colleges of Engineering, Science and Technology, and Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Sessions will include 3-D printing, gaming technologies, advanced robotics and STEM in sailing. A new addition this year is the Innovation Station, a 41-foot-long mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab and makerspace.
  • N.C. A&T Energy Day with Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    April 9-10, 2019, 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m., BB&T Stadium
    • The Center for Energy Research and Technology at A&T will host its 10th-annual Energy Day. This year's event will feature more than 60 interactive energy exhibits and include the Oak Ridge National Laboratory Travel Science Fair. The carnival style event will include demonstrations on an array of topics including energy and sustainability, extreme science, “getting into green,” tiny atoms and supercomputers.
  • Let’s Go Sailing!
    April 27, 2019, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lake Townsend Marina
    • This event is a collaboration between the Lake Townsend Yacht Club, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the College of Engineering. Attendees will learn about the role of engineering and science in sailing and robotics, and participate in FREE sailboat and pontoon rides. There will also be crafts for kids including bungee making, coloring and knot tying. This event is free and open to the public.