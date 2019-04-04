Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
College of Engineering at N.C. A&T Celebrates the NC Science Festival with Full Slate of Activities
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 4, 2019) – The College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host its fifth-annual celebration of the North Carolina Science Festival, beginning April 4, 2019. The theme of this year’s statewide event is “Made in North Carolina.” The events scheduled for this fun and educational week are as follows:
- The College of Engineering Community Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation
April 4, 2019, 6-8 p.m., McNair Hall Auditorium
-
- The focus of this year's forum is “Made in NC (Triad).” The community forum will feature entrepreneurs and innovators from the Triad area, sharing their knowledge and perspectives on innovation. The event is free and open to the public.
- The College of Engineering's Fifth Annual Maker Faire
April 5, 2019, 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Alumni-Foundation Event Center
-
- The 2019 Maker Faire showcases hands-on activities and demonstrations facilitated by faculty and students from the colleges of Engineering, Science and Technology, and Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Sessions will include 3-D printing, gaming technologies, advanced robotics and STEM in sailing. A new addition this year is the Innovation Station, a 41-foot-long mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab and makerspace.
- N.C. A&T Energy Day with Oak Ridge National Laboratory
April 9-10, 2019, 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m., BB&T Stadium
-
- The Center for Energy Research and Technology at A&T will host its 10th-annual Energy Day. This year's event will feature more than 60 interactive energy exhibits and include the Oak Ridge National Laboratory Travel Science Fair. The carnival style event will include demonstrations on an array of topics including energy and sustainability, extreme science, “getting into green,” tiny atoms and supercomputers.
- Let’s Go Sailing!
April 27, 2019, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lake Townsend Marina
-
- This event is a collaboration between the Lake Townsend Yacht Club, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the College of Engineering. Attendees will learn about the role of engineering and science in sailing and robotics, and participate in FREE sailboat and pontoon rides. There will also be crafts for kids including bungee making, coloring and knot tying. This event is free and open to the public.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir