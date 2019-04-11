Chloe x Halle, Loretta Devine, Jasmine Guy to Lead N.C. A&T Town Hall Series Conversation

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 11, 2019) – YouTube sensations and “Grown-ish” co-stars, Chloe x Halle will join veteran actresses Loretta Devine and Jasmine Guy for the spring Chancellor’s Town Hall Series at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in the Alumni Foundation Event Center. The conversation between the four will be moderated by Academy Award- nominated writer, producer and director, alumnus Kevin Wilson Jr. ’11.

Under the theme “Artistic Evolution,” guests will discuss a myriad of topics including inspiration, mentorship, breaking barriers, public opinion, reinvention and more.

Sister duo Chloe x Halle rose to fame following a string of viral, jaw-dropping covers on YouTube. The videos, featuring their gift for creating intriguing harmonies and showcasing their vocal range, have garnered millions of views. It was their soulful rendition of Beyoncé’s, “Pretty Hurts,” that caught the attention of the global icon’s Parkwood Entertainment label in 2013, preceding the 2018 release of their debut full-length album, “The Kids Are Alright.” The album was written and executively produced by Chloe x Halle.

In December 2017, Chloe x Halle released “Grown,” the theme song for ABC’s “Black-ish” spinoff, "Grown-ish.” Following, they were added to the cast as series regulars, twin sisters Jazlyn and Skylar, after initially signing on for recurring roles.

More than 30 years ago, Devine gained national attention for her portrayal of Lorrell in the classic, award-winning Broadway hit, “Dreamgirls.” She followed that performance with a fiery portray of Lillian in the critically acclaimed stage production, “Big Deal.” Many film roles ensued, including “Waiting to Exhale,” in which Devine earned her first NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actress. Additional starring roles and appearances include “I Am Sam,” “Down in the Delta,” “This Christmas,” “Jumping the Broom” and “You’re Not You,” among many others.

Devine’s small screen credits are just as expansive. She has been featured in “Greys’s Anatomy,” “A Different World,” “The Carmichael Show” and “Being Mary Jane,” to name a few.

Guy has enjoyed a diverse career in the arts. Although well known for her portrayal of southern belle Whitley Gilbert on the 1990s hit television series, “A Different World,” her repertoire also consists of movies “Harlem Nights,” “School Daze,” and “Diamond Men.”

On Stage, Guy’s Broadway performances include The Alvin Ailey Repertory Company, “Grease,” “The Wiz” and “Chicago.” Directorially, she has undertaken productions of “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf,” “Brownie Points” and the Martin Luther King Jr. opera, “I Dream.”

In 2017, Wilson won the Gold Medal at the 44th Student Academy Awards for his short film, “My Nephew Emmett,” a short film based on the true story of the murder of Emmett Till. Months later, the film was nominated for an Academy Award. It also earned him a Directors Guild of America Student Film Award and a BAFTA Student Film Award.

Launched in 2017, the Chancellor’s Town Hall was created to bring nationally distinguished guests to Greensboro for campus dialogue on matters of global importance. It is part of North Carolina A&T’s commitment to creating an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas.

The Chancellor’s Town Hall is free and open to the public. Students must present their valid Aggie One card to receive a ticket. A limited amount of tickets will be available to the public through the University Ticket Office located in Brown Hall, beginning, Monday, April 15.

For more information, contact University Relations at 336-256-0863 or visit Chancellor’s Town Hall Series online. To request media credentials, visit our website. All requests must be made by 11:59 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019.