N.C. A&T Announces the 2019 Cheatham-White Scholars Cohort

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 18, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has announced the newest cohort of Cheatham-White Scholarship recipients, who are among the highest-achieving students expected to enroll at this fall.

The 25 academically talented incoming freshmen boast an average cumulative GPA of 4.34, a score of 1,384 on the SAT and an ACT score of 30. On average, these scholars rank in the top 10-12 percent of their graduating high school classes. Nineteen of the scholars hail from North Carolina, with the remaining six from Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.

“We are excited to welcome this group of exceptional students to the Aggie family,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Beryl McEwen. “We believe these students will utilize the tools and opportunities available to them to meet and exceed the expectations they have set for themselves as well as those set for them by their families and this institution.”

This scholarship is named for Henry P. Cheatham and George H. White, two African Americans who represented North Carolina in the United States Congress around the turn of the 20th century. From difficult beginnings – Cheatham was born enslaved, and White, the son of a mother whom historians say was also likely enslaved – each worked hard to earn a university education before launching careers in teaching, law and ultimately public service. The scholarship is a fully funded four-year award that covers the costs of tuition, student fees, housing, meals, textbooks, a laptop computer, supplies, travel and personal expenses.

Scholarships also provides four summers of fully funded enrichment and networking opportunities that may include international travel and study. It is truly a complete award, meant to recognize academic achievement and potential at the highest levels.

This year’s scholars are listed below in alphabetical order: