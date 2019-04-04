Award-Winning Gospel Choir at N.C. A&T Celebrates 50 Years with Live Recording

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 4, 2019) – It’s been 50 years, and the award-winning North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Fellowship Gospel Choir is still going and growing strong. In celebration of its golden anniversary, the choir will host a free, live recording at the spring concert at 6 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at Corbett Sports Center. Past and present members will take part in the celebration.

In addition to the recording, the choir will host an invitation-only, 50th Anniversary Banquet, Saturday April 27, at 5 p.m., in the Student Center ballroom.

The N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir was initially conceived and organized in 1969, by Albert Smith and Vernon Hatley, director of athletics and president of the Baptist Student Union respectively. They envisioned the choir as an opportunity for A&T students to maintain the religious traditions of their ancestors through spiritual and gospel songs. Over the years the choir has added dimension to the religious life of the university and Greensboro community.

Operating under the Division of Student Affairs, the Fellowship Gospel Choir supports the United Christian Fellowship by providing music for services and activities on campus, throughout the community, state and nation.

Since inception, the choir has participated in several competitions across the country winning numerous first place awards including most outstanding song, most outstanding attire, most outstanding processional, most outstanding student director and most outstanding choir.

The upcoming anniversary concert is not the first time the choir has ventured into recording. Since 1985, the choir has recorded five albums. Following in the footsteps of many predecessors, alumnus Ronald Jones ’87, is the current musical director, serving since 1989. Under his leadership, the choir has recorded three albums.

The choir's stellar reputation has afforded members the liberty to travel extensively and the opportunity to participate in several of the university's official ceremonies. During both the fall and the spring semesters, the Fellowship Gospel Choir embarks upon a multi-city tour to show-case their extraordinary talents.

Free tickets for the live recording will be available through the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall beginning April 15. Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m.