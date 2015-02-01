N.C. A&T Alumnus to be Enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 18, 2019) – Within North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s athletic history, Al Attles, Sr. ‘60 is one of the most successful athletes and alumni to ever play the sport of basketball. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Attles and 11 other honorees will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“I can honestly say I am a very fortunate man to be honored with this achievement,” said Attles. “I have worked hard for many years and there so many people to thank for this opportunity, but most importantly I am grateful for my wife who has always supported me in my career.”

Attles, a native of Newark, New Jersey, played for the legendary North Carolina A&T head basketball coach, Cal Irvin from 1956-60, graduating in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and history. He led the Aggies to consecutive CIAA titles in 1958 and ’59.

“I have so much respect and admiration for Coach Irvin. When he first recruited me to come to A&T, the furthest south I had ever been was Philadelphia,” he said. “He taught me how to dress nice, show up properly and have respect for my peers and professors. Still to this day, I keep in contact with him and I consider him to be a great friend.”

In 1960, Attles was drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors and played for 11 seasons with the team in Philadelphia and then in San Francisco, now known as Golden State. Since 1970, he has held numerous roles in the franchise including coach from 1970-83, team executive and ambassador to the community. He led the organization to an NBA Championship in 1975 and is one of five Warriors to have his number retired. He has been with the organization for nearly 60 years.

In February 2015, Attles’ was the first player in the history of N.C. A&T men’s basketball program to have his number retired. His number 22 jersey is now hanging from the rafters in Corbett Sports Center.

“I had the best time of my life at A&T, and I always tell people if I had another opportunity to come back, I would do it all over again,” he said.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is home to more than three hundred inductees and more than 40,000 square feet of basketball history. For more information about the hall of fame, please visit www.hoophall.com.