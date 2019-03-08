Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T, Howard and Prairie View University Leadership Tapped for SXSW Panels
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 8, 2019) – South by Southwest (SXSW), the internationally recognized annual presentation of entertainment community festivals and technology industry events in Austin, Texas, will feature the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus @ SXSW, a four-part panel series that brings together members of Congress, industry giants and leaders of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) for in-depth conversations examining the role HBCUs play in building a more diverse and inclusive tech workforce.
The day will include multiple sessions this year on diversity in technology fields, including keynote panels featuring U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, President Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University and Dean of Engineering Pamela Obiomon of Prairie View University.
“HBCUs matter — there is no black tech without them. My colleagues and I are proud to take this message, alongside our nation’s top HBCUs, to Austin, Texas during the first-ever Bipartisan HBCU Caucus @ SXSW. HBCUs contribute nearly $15 billion annually to our economy and have provided pathways of opportunity to millions of Americans, many of whom are first generation college students. Despite being historically underfunded, HBCUs continue to produce 42% of Black engineers and 47% of Black women engineers,” said Congresswoman Adams, Founder and Co-Chair of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “That is why the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus exists in Congress and it is why the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus @ SXSW is so important.
Martin will join Lyft Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Nilka Thomas, VICE News Washington, D.C., bureau chief Shawna Thomas and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams for “HBCUs: A Key to Tech Diversity” at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 10, at the JW Marriot, Salon C. Among other topics, panelists will discuss the congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ “Partnership Challenge,” a landmark initiative that brings together industry, government and historically black colleges and universities to craft universal best practices to recruit and retain diverse talent in tech.
“With the growth of the technology sector comes significant needs for employees with the high-quality STEM education necessary for those positions, and that has strong implications for many of our campuses,” said Martin. “The opportunities to grow mutually beneficial relationships between technology concerns and our colleges and universities is real and rapidly expanding. SXSW is an ideal opportunity for dialogue around those opportunities with the innovators and creators who make this such a special annual event.”
The panel discussion is a part of the Tech Industry & Enterprise Track of the SXSW conference and is one of four panels organized as an outgrowth of the HBCU Bipartisan Caucus Diversity in Tech Summit, hosted by Rep. Adams last August at North Carolina A&T. That event drew more than 200 representatives of the tech industry, state and national government and HBCU campuses to Greensboro for two days of discussions, planning and networking.
Frederick will join Apple, Inc. Global External Relations Manager Lyn Stanfield, and U.S. Congressman Will Hurd in a panel titled, “Course Curriculum 101: HBCUs & Emerging Technologies” held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at the JW Marriott, Salon C. HBCUs provide pathways of opportunity for millions of first-generation college students and they contribute more than $15 billion annually to the U.S. economy. As a result, the health and wellness of these institutions must be a national priority. The panel will discuss the steps needed to ensure HBCUs are equipped and positioned to provide course curriculum for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, IoT, quantum computing and cybersecurity.
“Howard University is uniquely positioned to provide our students with academic and hands-on work experiences that educate, train and prepare them for today’s competitive workforce. Through corporate partnerships, innovative research grants and internships they gain valuable experiences that translate to skills employers are seeking. I look forward to sharing these ideas during SXSW,” said Frederick.
The Tech Industry & Enterprise Track focuses on the forward-thinking innovation of today and what is projected to be trending tomorrow. Executives and leaders from diverse industries are set to discuss the evolving landscape of technology driven services.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir