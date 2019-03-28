Getting In
PBS KIDS kicks off Block Party Live at N.C. A&T
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 28, 2019) – Some fan favorite PBS KIDS characters will kick off the channel’s new Block Party LIVE college series Saturday at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Rootle, PBS KIDS’ 24/7 Channel, moves from the screen to the scene—kicking off its new Block Party LIVE—College Edition series—Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the North Carolina A&T’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center.
The Block Party will have free, hands-on fun for fans of all ages, including meet and greets with UNC-TV’s own Read-a-roo and some of the most popular PBS KIDS stars from Dinosaur Train, Nature Cat and Sesame Street.
Rootle’s Block Party LIVE at N.C. A&T is part of the Remake Learning Days Across America, a family-friendly festival this spring that features hundreds of fun and exciting learning events designed for kids of all ages.
This initiative of Remake Learning, PBS KIDS and Digital Promise, with national sponsorship from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Schmidt Futures and The Grable Foundation, helps create innovative and engaging learning experiences for all youth and families.
Rootle offers families a haven for intentional, educational and entertaining viewing, in addition to free resources and experiences for families and beyond.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir