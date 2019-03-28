PBS KIDS kicks off Block Party Live at N.C. A&T

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 28, 2019) – Some fan favorite PBS KIDS characters will kick off the channel’s new Block Party LIVE college series Saturday at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Rootle, PBS KIDS’ 24/7 Channel, moves from the screen to the scene—kicking off its new Block Party LIVE—College Edition series—Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the North Carolina A&T’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center.

The Block Party will have free, hands-on fun for fans of all ages, including meet and greets with UNC-TV’s own Read-a-roo and some of the most popular PBS KIDS stars from Dinosaur Train, Nature Cat and Sesame Street.

Rootle’s Block Party LIVE at N.C. A&T is part of the Remake Learning Days Across America, a family-friendly festival this spring that features hundreds of fun and exciting learning events designed for kids of all ages.

This initiative of Remake Learning, PBS KIDS and Digital Promise, with national sponsorship from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Schmidt Futures and The Grable Foundation, helps create innovative and engaging learning experiences for all youth and families.

Rootle offers families a haven for intentional, educational and entertaining viewing, in addition to free resources and experiences for families and beyond.