EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 22, 2019) – In a special meeting last Tuesday, the Board of Trustees at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University voted unanimously to appoint Melissa Jackson Holloway as the university’s general counsel, effective May 20, 2019.

Holloway currently serves as deputy general counsel at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where she provides a wide range of legal support services, including the supervision of attorneys and support staff; management of the university’s response to external requests for information; government inquiries; external and internal complaints; supervision and management of outside counsel; representation before state and federal agencies; and drafting of contracts, policies and other legal documents.

“I am pleased to welcome Melissa to our leadership team at North Carolina A&T,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “Our counsel needs as a growing, doctoral, high-research activity institution are complex and extensive, and we will benefit from her depth of experience in a variety of university settings and her familiarity with the North Carolina legal environment.”

Prior to her service at Ball State, Holloway served over the past two decades as chief legal counsel at North Carolina Central University and legal counsel for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Prior to entering higher education, Holloway spent four years as a litigation and employee benefits associate at Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Holloway is an active member of the Indiana and North Carolina State Bar Associations. She is currently a member of the board of directors for the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA), which she serves as chair of the Committee on Membership and Membership Services and as a member of the Committee on Board Operations.

She is also a past vice chair for the NACUA Committee on Membership and Membership Services, a member of NACUA’s Board Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusivity, and a member of the board of directors for YMCA of Greater Durham.

Holloway earned her bachelor’s in business administration from Syracuse University, her master’s in political science from Binghamton University and her juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin School of Law.