Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
A&T’s Hilton Named Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year for NCAA FCS
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 7, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Intercollegiate Athletics Director Earl M. Hilton III has been named an Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year for NCAA FCS institutions, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced today.
The Under Armour awards program was created to honor intercollegiate directors of athletics for commitment and administrative excellence within a campus or college community environment over the past year. The awards span seven divisions -- NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior/Community Colleges -- and annually honor 28 athletics directors (four from each division).
Hilton has served as A&T athletics director for eight years, leading its 17 Division I sports teams from challenging circumstances to unprecedented success on the field and in the classroom. Under Hilton, the Aggies have won a combined 26 conference regular-season, championship meets or tournament championship titles, played in 11 post-season bowl or tournament games and they have won seven games or matches there.
In football, Aggies have won three of the four Celebration Bowls held thus far, an event that pits the winners of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (in which A&T competes) against the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The annual event is the de facto national championship of black college football.
In men’s and women’s track, Aggies have been even more dominant, winning a combined nine indoor and outdoor conference championships over the past three years. This past February, N.C. A&T became the first MEAC institution to win three consecutive conference championships in both men’s and women’s indoor track and field. In 2018-19, the women’s basketball team went undefeated in the MEAC marking the first time in school history the program has accomplished the feat.
Numerous Aggies have moved on to professional competition over the past few years, as well, including Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears and Brandon “Big Stuff” Parker of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL and Cutter Dyals in the Atlanta Braves organization of Major League Baseball. In amateur competition, women’s track star Kayla White and men’s standout Chris Belcher logged global and national best times in the 200 meter and 100 meter sprints.
Academic performance has grown just as strong.
“Earl is not only an exceptional leader, focused on excellence in both academic and athletic performance, but an outstanding role model for the coaches and student athletes in our athletics program,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “He leads with his values, never avoids the tough decisions and requires that his teams compete with honor. I could not ask for anything more from an athletics director. This award is richly deserved.”
Prior to his service as athletics director, Hilton served A&T as assistant athletics director for compliance, associate athletics director for internal affairs and assistant vice chancellor for student affairs.
Hilton received his B.S., degree in political science in 1992 from Lamar University. He also has a Master's degree in public administration and a Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech University.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir