SXSW: N.C. A&T Chancellor, U.S. Rep. Adams, Lyft Exec Talk Diversity in Tech Industry
AUSTIN, TEXAS (March 10, 2019) – In a room filled with tech entrepreneurs, students and alumni supporters, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., U.S. Rep. Alma Adams and Lyft Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Nilka Thomas shared why historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are the solution to the industry’s diversity challenge.
“If you’re talking about diversity, you have to be talking about HBCUs,” Thomas said.
She’s right. Though HBCUs make up only 3 percent of all colleges and universities, they produce 42 percent of African American engineers and 47 percent of African American women engineers. The panel agreed that many companies likely aren’t seeking out HBCUs because they just don’t know the talent is there.
“HBCUs represent about 300,000 students. The institutions are diverse,” Martin said. “There are some that focus on STEM, some on liberal arts. The challenge is America tends to put all HBCUs in the same bucket.”
N.C. A&T itself defies easy description. Not only is it the largest HBCU, it is the top public HBCU and it produces the largest number of undergraduate degrees in engineering and agricultural sciences awarded to African Americans in the entire country. It also has significant strengths in business, the arts and social sciences while drawing students from around the United States and more than 60 foreign nations.
“That doesn’t just happen. Excellence isn’t cheap,” Martin said. “You have to make significant investments.”
Those investments amount to more than just appearances at job fairs, he said. They look like scholarships, learning opportunities, internships and employment, as well as investments in programs and facilities. These are sustainable relationships, like the ones A&T is growing with Lyft and other private concerns.
“Plenty of research suggests companies perform better when they are diverse,” Thomas said. “We can better reach our customer base because we have people who understand who our customers are. Our companies and organizations are microcosms of what is happening in our world.
It is relationships like this one that Adams and her counterparts in the Caucus are looking to build between industry and HBCUs. The Caucus created the HBCU Partnership Challenge in 2017 to do just that. Companies like Lyft, Duke Energy, Intel, SAP, Dell Technologies, Amazon and others have made a public pledge to incorporate HBCUs within their diversity and inclusion efforts.
“The partnership allows companies and institutions to come together to identify challenges and work together toward solutions,” Adams said.
The “HBCUs: A Key to Tech Diversity” panel, moderated by Shawna Thomas, Washington, D.C. bureau chief at Vice News, was the first of four discussions in a series that brought together members of Congress, tech industry giants and HBCU leaders.
These panels were organized by the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, founded and co-chaired by Adams. The Caucus was created to educate members of Congress and their staffs about the importance of HBCUs, craft bipartisan legislation that levels the playing field for HBCUs and ensures HBCU students and their graduates are afforded equal access to 21st century opportunities.
“This benefits us all. A number of our HBCUs are now in Republican districts due to gerrymandering, so this is not just a Democratic issue,” Adams said. “Education should not be a partisan issue.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir