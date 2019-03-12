Getting In
AWIS and N.C. A&T Form Partnership to Advance Women in STEM
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 12, 2019) – The Association for Women in Science (AWIS), the leading association that advocates for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), recently formed an institutional partnership with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
As an institutional partner, AWIS will collaborate with N.C. A&T’s ADVANCE Institutional Transformation (IT) project, which is designed to address the systemic underrepresentation of women within the ranks of higher education faculty.
“As an academic and research leader in STEM, N.C. A&T is committed to the achievement and success of students, as well as faculty,” said Sherrice Allen, Ph.D, project director for ADVANCE-IT. “We are excited about this partnership with AWIS and even more excited to know that our female faculty members in STEM will be exposed to more opportunities and equitable access throughout the STEM profession.”
Through the partnership, AWIS will provide faculty with professional development and leadership training to help them succeed in their mission to achieve full equity and participation of women in all disciplines of STEM. In October 2018, AWIS presented a workshop focused on leadership advancement and strategies for collaborating with industry advocates and allies.
“Our goal is to take a holistic approach to help remove the systemic challenges and barriers that impede women from advancing in their STEM career whether in a classroom, lab, office setting or in the field,” said AWIS CEO Sandy Robert. “We are excited about this partnership with North Carolina A&T for its commitment to diversity and being the top producer of African American engineers across all levels.”
AWIS is a global network with 80 grassroots chapters and affiliates connecting more than 100,000 professionals in STEM with members, allies and supporters worldwide. Since its founding in 1971, it has been the leading advocate for women in STEM to achieve business growth, social change, and innovation.
