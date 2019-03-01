AggieBots Take Part in National ‘Bot Shot’ Tournament



Their robot can pull basketballs from a rack, load the balls into the machine, throw the balls, move forward and backward, turn on a zero radius and adjust the angle of the ball for different distances.



Engineering and robotics has increasingly become part of day-to-day operations in agriculture and farming. The contest is designed to challenge and celebrate the academic and competitive achievements of students in the field of engineering, robotics and computer science by challenging teams from various schools to design and build their own robot to perform specified basketball tasks.



Awaiting the winning team will be a $10,000 grand prize and the chance to put their robot to one final test during a shoot around with basketball legend David Robinson.

In its first year in this competition, the AggieBots team – Quavon McNair, Muhammad Ali, Stephan PierreLouis, Roderick Gray, Jesse Derouin and Kara Bradley, led by faculty advisor Don West – did not make the finals but learned a lot about implementing theoretical knowledge to the real world.