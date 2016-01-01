Getting In
Agricultural Hall of Fame to Induct New Members April 5
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March, 5, 2019) – Two key leaders in North Carolina agriculture have been selected for induction into the Agricultural Hall of Fame at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University based on their outstanding contributions to agriculture and their significant ties to the university.
James Carlton Kearney Sr. of Henderson, and Samuel J. Dunn, Ph.D. of Whitsett, will join the 15 Hall of Famers whose activities and research have elevated the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) as a leader in agricultural research and outreach.
The induction ceremony, including dinner and the unveiling of the new members’ portraits, will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 5, in the N.C. A&T Student Center ballroom. The event is open to the public and costs $25. Please contact Alphanie McCall at aymccall@ncat.edu or 336-285-4701, to RSVP. The invitation is available online.
“It’s an honor for us to recognize these two extremely worthy recipients,” said CAES Dean Mohamed Ahmedna, Ph.D. “Their exemplary work sets a high bar for those of us who follow. They are role models, for all they have done for North Carolina agriculture and for N.C. A&T.”
Kearney served the USDA for 37 years in the federal farm housing and rural development programs, working at the local, state and national levels. He was also state director for rural development and is the recipient of North Carolina’s highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He has spent 36 years in the profession.
Dunn, a chairperson of the Department of Plant Science and Technology at A&T for more than 30 years, oversaw the department’s transition from a technology-oriented program to a research-intensive one. He also developed master’s degrees for the department and laid the foundation for the university’s accreditation in both the biological engineering and landscape architecture programs. He has spent 43 years in the profession.
The Agricultural Hall of Fame showcase is located in the lobby of B.C. Webb Hall on the university campus. Those who wish to view it may do so after the presentation.
