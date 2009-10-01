Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
WBB Clinches Top Seed, Share of Regular-Season Title
EAST GREENSBORO (February 23, 2019) – No one from the North Carolina A&T women’s basketball program was surprised to see junior Mikaya Wilson step up and hit a 3-point shot on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. While she often does not take 3-pointers in games, she is proficient at making the perimeter shot in Aggie practices.
Wilson finally showed the rest of Aggie Nation what she can do from the outside and she showed it off during a crucial moment in the Aggies 59-52 win over S.C. State. Wilson’s shot not only led the Aggies to victory, but it also helped the Aggies clinch at least a share of their third Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular-season title in four years.
A win on Monday against Savannah State secures the outright title for the Aggies. It would be the program’s first outright title in since the 2009-10 season and their first under head coach Tarrell Robinson.
The other assistance the Aggies received was from Delaware State who defeated the MEAC’s second place team in Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday. MDES’ loss secured the No. 1 seed for the Aggies in next month’s MEAC Basketball Championship Tournament at The Scope in Norfolk, Va. The Aggies improved to 16-10 overall and 13-0 in the MEAC.
N.C. A&T has won 21 straight games against MEAC opponents and they have won 31 of 32 contests against MEAC foes when last season’s MEAC tournament is included. They are trying to become the first women’s basketball team in school history to finish undefeated in the MEAC.
S.C. State was trying to end the Aggies hopes of an undefeated conference season. The Bulldogs (13-14, 6-7 MEAC) got to within one, 51-50, on a Rhein Beamon layup with 3:45 remaining in the game. After a 30-second timeout by the Aggies, Wilson popped off a screen, took a pass from junior Shantell Bostick and fired a 3-pointer that connected to put the Aggies ahead by four.
“We’ve been getting on (Wilson) most of the season about opportunities to take the threes because she really worked on it over the summer,” said Robinson. “She knocks it down in practice, but we always say do it in a game. She built up enough courage, and that’s what I talked to them about, having the courage to make plays, and that was a huge shot and a huge play.”
Wilson’s shot was followed up by a 3-point play from junior C’Coriea Foy to give the Aggies a 57-50 lead with 2:19 to play. Foy put the Bulldogs away with a runner in the lane that gave the Aggies a 59-50 lead with less than a minute to play.
“It is an everyday process to get someone as talented as C’Coriea Foy to understand she has just scratched the surface of how good she can be,” said Robinson. “Her confidence ebbs and flows throughout the game, but every game this season, especially during conference play, she has found a way to finish. I’m so proud of the way she finished the game today.”
Foy finished with 25 points on 10-for-22 shooting. Junior Alexus Lessears added nine points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Wilson ended the game with eight points and four assists.
N.C. A&T led by as many as eight in the first quarter but a Kyesha Lewis 3-pointer tied the game at 17 for the Bulldogs at the end of the quarter. There were five ties in the first half, but freshman Jasmen Walton hit a 3-pointer for the Aggies to close out the first half and give N.C. A&T a 31-27 lead at halftime. N.C. A&T led by as many as seven in the second half before another SCSU run put the Aggies in the position of needing Wilson’s 3-pointer.
Beamon led the Bulldogs with 14 points. The Aggies will face Savannah State 5:30 p.m., Monday at Corbett Sports Center.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir