N.C. A&T Alum Terrence J Named National Ambassador for TMCF
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 14, 2019) – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has announced North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alumnus, “Terrence J” Jenkins as the new TMCF National Ambassador.
“It is an honor to be the new Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Ambassador,” said Terrence J. “As a product of a publicly-supported HBCU, I look forward to using my platform to highlight, promote and put a big spotlight on TMCF, and the 47 member-schools they represent because I know first-hand the value of HBCUs.”
From hosting to acting in worldwide box office hit films including “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” and “The Perfect Match” to penning his first literary work, “The Wealth Of My Mother’s Wisdom,” Jenkins, has shown skill and versatility among a vast number of different arenas. After seven years of hosting BET’s “106 & Park,” Terrence J is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood as the former co-anchor of the international news program “E! News” and as a producer and host for “Miss USA 2016” and “Miss USA 2017.”
"Terrence J is a role model to many young people and this is great news for TMCF. His drive, energy, commitment to HBCUs, and desire to use his international celebrity for good, is inspiring,” said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. "Having someone so dedicated to shining the light on supporting TMCF, and the nearly 300,000 students at our member-schools, is exactly why we are thrilled to have him as our new National Ambassador."
No stranger to HBCUs or TMCF, Jenkins is a former TMCF scholarship recipient who participated in TMCF programming as a student at N.C. A&T. He recently hosted the 2018 VMA Live Pre-Show, served as a presenter at the TMCF 31st Anniversary Awards Gala, and will host the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
To learn more about TMCF programs, scholarships and events, visit: www.tmcf.org
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir