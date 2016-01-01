Getting In
CEO, Entrepreneur and Inspirational Leader T.D. Jakes to Lead Next Chancellor’s Speaker Series at N.C. A&T
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2019) – Master communicator, multidimensional businessman and international thought leader T.D. Jakes has been tapped for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s spring Chancellor’s Speaker Series. The event is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, April 11, in Corbett Sports Center.
Jakes will expound on the topic, “Living Your Best Life,” to an audience of approximately 4,000 students and community members.
As CEO of TDJ Enterprises, Jakes has more than 40 books in print, including 2017’s “Soar,” which delves into the mind of the entrepreneur. He has produced nine films that have grossed more than $300 million to date, including 2016’s “Miracles from Heaven” and this year’s “A Dog’s Way Home.”
As a thought leader and undeniable intellectual, he has commanded stages from the Aspen Institute to the Peter Drucker CEO Forum at Claremont University to the Dallas Festival of Ideas with AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson.
Known for his ability to insightfully interpret, explain and deliver complex ideas and situations in a concise and relevant manner, Jakes has been featured on the cover of TIME magazine, as well as on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News Channel and other network programming. His commanding voice can be found in bylined articles for The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, Newsweek Inc. and Bloomberg Businessweek.
Jakes’ humanitarian efforts span the globe through numerous educational, healthcare, criminal justice, economic empowerment and disaster preparedness, aid and recovery initiatives. Jakes also excels in his role as pastor to more than 30,000 members at The Potter’s House in Dallas with more than 22 million online followers on his platform, “Bishop’s Village.”
The Chancellor’s Speaker Series was created to bring nationally distinguished guests to N.C. A&T for campus dialogue on matters of current and abiding importance to the university community and the world beyond. It is part of the university’s commitment to creating an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas.
General public ticket prices for the Speaker Series are set at $44 available through the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall beginning Feb. 25. A limited number of free tickets will be available to currently enrolled A&T students for download. Students may download one free ticket beginning Feb. 25, via www.ncataggies.com. Students are prohibited from selling their ticket or giving their ticket away to a non-N.C. A&T student. Students will be required to present a valid AggieOne card along with their ticket for admission to the event. If students need assistance they may visit the University Ticket Office.
FOR MEDIA: To request media credentials for this event, please visit the university’s website.
