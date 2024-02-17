Theatre Program at N.C. A&T Presents Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew

EAST, GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 14, 2019) – Beginning Thursday, Feb. 14, the Theatre Arts Program at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will present Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

In this raucous rom-com, love and power reach a fever pitch as Petruchio, is challenged to tame the beautiful and strong-willed shrew, Katherine. The theatre program’s new spin on Shakespeare’s comedic battle of the sexes will have audiences pondering many of the gender issues about gender that confront our society.

“We are in a very dynamic and turbulent time especially with regard to gender politics, and this production will highlight that women are powerful in more ways than we could ever imagine,” said Xulee-Vanecia J. Love, play director.

Blending outlandish farce, with urban style and heightened language this production asks the question, who is taming who?

Full performance dates, times and ticket prices are listed below.

Performance Dates and Times:

Feb. 14 – 16 and 21 – 23, 7:30 p.m.,

Feb. 17 and 24, 3 p.m.

Location:

Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of N.C. A&T

Ticket Costs:

A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card

Adults - $17

Senior Citizens and Non-A&T Students - $11

Children 12 and under - $6

For tickets call 336-334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com

For Group Rates call 336-334-7519