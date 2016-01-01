Largest Spring Career Fair at N.C. A&T for All Majors Set for Feb. 21

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. – (Feb. 20, 2019) – The Office of Career Services (OCS) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the spring career fair from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, in Corbett Sports Center.

The event marks the university’s largest spring career fair to date. Over 220 employers and 640 representatives will be in attendance including Amazon, Apple, Syngenta, Toyota, Oracle, Proctor and Gamble and more across various industries. A full list of participating employers is available online.

Many employers are expected to recruit students for full-time direct hire, as well as internships and co-op positions. The university’s continued growth and leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or STEM disciplines, as well as it recognized leadership in multiple liberal arts and business disciplines, makes it an attractive recruiting destination for employers across the country.

OCS fairs are designed to connect students of all classifications with employers to build relationships, explore career opportunities and converse about industry trends. They not only are helpful for graduates-to-be as they plan to transition to the workplace, but help drive early career alumni earnings that rank A&T grads third in the 17-campus UNC System, according to PayScale.com and Money magazine.