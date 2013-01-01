N.C. A&T’s Foresman One of Triad’s Prestigious ‘40 Under Forty’

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2019) – In his 11th year with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Galen Foresman, Ph.D., has been named one of the Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty.

The 2019 class will be recognized in a ceremony following a cocktail buffet in the Cone Ballroom at the Elliott University Center at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. This year’s theme is “Playing to Win.”

Foresman’s passion for people and his volunteer work include service with the Guilford Green Foundation and the Hands4Hearts Committee, which helps children with congenital heart defects. In addition to his volunteer work, Foresman serves as the vice chairman of the Faculty Senate and coordinator of the pre-law program. He is also a member of Cone Health's ethics committee.

“I'm very thankful for the teachers, advisors, mentors, and coaches that have made a positive impact on my life. While I could never repay them, I think much of what drives me to volunteer and to help in any way I can is honoring their efforts,” Foresman said.

A tenured professor of philosophy in the Department of Liberal Studies, Foresman is co-director of the Wabash Provost Scholars Program. During his time at North Carolina A&T, he has received the Junior Faculty Teaching Excellence Award for the then College of Arts and Sciences, as well as funding from the N.C. A&T Academy for Teaching and Learning and the N.C. A&T Center for Distance Learning.

Foresman is also a co-author of “The Critical Thinking Toolkit” (2016, Wiley-Blackwell) and editor of “Supernatural and Philosophy: Metaphysics and Monsters ... for Idjits” (2013, Wiley-Blackwell), part of the Blackwell Philosophy and Pop Culture Series.

The Triad Business Journal recognizes some of the region’s brightest young leaders each year from various industries. Tickets for the event are available on the website.