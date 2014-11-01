Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
A&T Register to Host N.C.’s Largest College Media Conference
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2019) – Approximately 200 media students from across the state will converge on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for the annual North Carolina College Media Association Conference on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
“We are thrilled by the turnout and excited to offer so many amazing sessions to students who are interested in newspapers, literary magazines and yearbooks,” said Emily Burch Harris, the faculty adviser to student-run newspaper, The A&T Register.
The opening panel will feature Elissa Yancey, director of the Poynter Institute’s Campus Media Project, and Damion Waymer Ph.D., chair of the Department of Liberal Studies at N.C. A&T. The pair will discuss, “The Black Narrative: How Beliefs Shape Coverage of News.” Alexis Wray, editor-in-chief of The A&T Register, will moderate.
A&T faculty from the Department of English, Valerie Nieman and Kevin Rippin will lead the literary magazine and creative writing sessions. Deirdra Nance and Tynesha Brown, also A&T faculty are also on tap to provide instruction.
“This is a wonderful way to showcase our university’s diverse talents,” Burch Harris said. “We will offer the first-ever sessions on fashion journalism and food reporting, in addition to more traditional sessions, such as a media law update.”
The keynote speaker for the luncheon is Democracy Free Press organizing manager, Alicia Bell. She works with Free Press members, allies and community members on the “News Voices: North Carolina” project. Their goal is to create a world where all people can survive and thrive.
More than 100 years old, The A&T Register is one of nine institutions chosen to participate in this year’s project. The paper transitioned last fall from a weekly, printed format to a fully digital entity, with a redesigned website supported by a family of social media.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir