A&T Register to Host N.C.’s Largest College Media Conference

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2019) – Approximately 200 media students from across the state will converge on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University for the annual North Carolina College Media Association Conference on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

“We are thrilled by the turnout and excited to offer so many amazing sessions to students who are interested in newspapers, literary magazines and yearbooks,” said Emily Burch Harris, the faculty adviser to student-run newspaper, The A&T Register.

The opening panel will feature Elissa Yancey, director of the Poynter Institute’s Campus Media Project, and Damion Waymer Ph.D., chair of the Department of Liberal Studies at N.C. A&T. The pair will discuss, “The Black Narrative: How Beliefs Shape Coverage of News.” Alexis Wray, editor-in-chief of The A&T Register, will moderate.

A&T faculty from the Department of English, Valerie Nieman and Kevin Rippin will lead the literary magazine and creative writing sessions. Deirdra Nance and Tynesha Brown, also A&T faculty are also on tap to provide instruction.

“This is a wonderful way to showcase our university’s diverse talents,” Burch Harris said. “We will offer the first-ever sessions on fashion journalism and food reporting, in addition to more traditional sessions, such as a media law update.”

The keynote speaker for the luncheon is Democracy Free Press organizing manager, Alicia Bell. She works with Free Press members, allies and community members on the “News Voices: North Carolina” project. Their goal is to create a world where all people can survive and thrive.

More than 100 years old, The A&T Register is one of nine institutions chosen to participate in this year’s project. The paper transitioned last fall from a weekly, printed format to a fully digital entity, with a redesigned website supported by a family of social media.