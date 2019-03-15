N.C. A&T to Host Diabetes Research Symposium

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2019) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the second-annual Regional Diabetes Research Symposium, in collaboration with UNC Chapel Hill, Wake Forest University and Duke University on March 15, 2019, at A&T’s Union Square Campus.

The event will feature a keynote address from Dr. Louis H. Philipson, the James C. Tyree Professor of Diabetes Research and Care in the Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Chicago, as well as presentations from recipients of last year’s pilot funds program aimed to encourage and facilitate novel basic clinical and translational research. .

Philipson served as president-elect of medicine and science for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in 2018 and director of the Kovler Diabetes Center. He was part of a team that discovered insulin gene mutations causing neonatal diabetes, a novel class of mutations causing diabetes through beta-cell ER stress.

Faculty who are interested in translational diabetes research, or cross-institutional projects in diabetes, obesity and metabolism are encouraged to attend the symposium.

Lunch and entry is free but faculty must register to attend. Please contact Meriel Parker at (336) 285-3202 for more information.