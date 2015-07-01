N.C. A&T to Conduct Siren Test Jan. 30

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. ( Jan. 28, 2019) - A siren test will be conducted at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30. This is a university-wide siren test for Spring 2019 conducted by the university's emergency management team for the purpose of system maintenance. The test will last for approximately 10 minutes.



"We will continue to test our emergency systems and communications plan throughout the year to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, staff and community," said Travis Auman, emergency management coordinator.



During the test, the campus will be notified through various forms of communications, including text, email, website and social media. For more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 336-285-2405.