Activist Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, to speak at UNCG-N.C. A&T MLK Celebration

EAST GREENSBORO – (Jan. 18, 2019) – Author and community activist Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, will serve as the keynote speaker for the seventh annual joint Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, presented by UNC Greensboro and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

This year’s event will take place in UNCG Auditorium, from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to Shabazz’s keynote address, the evening program will feature a performance by the N.C. A&T MLK Oratory Contest winner, UNCG Neo-Black Society Choir and a presentation of UNCG’s MLK Service Award. A meet-and-greet and book signing with Shabazz will follow the program.

Shabazz is a professor, social activist, community organizer, speaker, and author of three award-winning publications: “Growing Up X,” a coming of age memoir; “Malcolm Little,” a children’s illustration book; and the award-winning “X, A Novel.”

Shabazz promotes higher education for at-risk youth and interfaith dialogue to build bridges between cultures for young leaders of the world, and she participates on international humanitarian delegations. She holds a Master of Science in education and human resource development from Fordham University; a Bachelor of Science in biology from SUNY/New Paltz; and is currently an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

Shuttle rides for A&T students to the commemorative program will begin at 6:15 p.m., in front of the Student Center, running every 15 minutes.

Additional activities and events will be held throughout the week, including: