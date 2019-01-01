Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Activist Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, to speak at UNCG-N.C. A&T MLK Celebration
EAST GREENSBORO – (Jan. 18, 2019) – Author and community activist Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz, will serve as the keynote speaker for the seventh annual joint Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, presented by UNC Greensboro and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
This year’s event will take place in UNCG Auditorium, from 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
In addition to Shabazz’s keynote address, the evening program will feature a performance by the N.C. A&T MLK Oratory Contest winner, UNCG Neo-Black Society Choir and a presentation of UNCG’s MLK Service Award. A meet-and-greet and book signing with Shabazz will follow the program.
Shabazz is a professor, social activist, community organizer, speaker, and author of three award-winning publications: “Growing Up X,” a coming of age memoir; “Malcolm Little,” a children’s illustration book; and the award-winning “X, A Novel.”
Shabazz promotes higher education for at-risk youth and interfaith dialogue to build bridges between cultures for young leaders of the world, and she participates on international humanitarian delegations. She holds a Master of Science in education and human resource development from Fordham University; a Bachelor of Science in biology from SUNY/New Paltz; and is currently an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.
Shuttle rides for A&T students to the commemorative program will begin at 6:15 p.m., in front of the Student Center, running every 15 minutes.
Additional activities and events will be held throughout the week, including:
- 19 and Jan. 21 – Various National Day of Service activities conducted through the Office of Student Development.
- 22, 5:30 p.m. – MLK Candlelight March, Reflection Pool
- 22, 7 p.m. – MLK Oratory Contest, Harrison Auditorium.
- 23, 3 -4 p.m. – Faculty/Staff reception with Shabazz, Student Center
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir