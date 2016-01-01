Getting In
‘Queen Sugar’s’ Wesley Tapped for N.C. A&T’s December Commencement
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 7, 2018) – To usher the newest group of alumni into their next chapter, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has called upon actress Rutina Wesley to deliver the keynote message for the Dec. 8, 2018, commencement ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum.
Currently starring as Nova in OWN’s critically acclaimed series, “Queen Sugar,” Wesley is perhaps best known for immortalizing the role of “Tara,” the southern, tough-talking, best friend of “Sookie” on HBO’s “True Blood.”
Wesley can be seen in such shows as “How She Move,” “Arrow,” “Hannibal,” “The Cleveland Show,” “Numb3rs,” and “Generator Rex.” Her theater credits include the role of Viola in William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” “The Submission,” and starring opposite Julianne Moore in the Broadway production of David Hare’s “The Vertical Hour.”
For her work in the True Blood ensemble, Wesley has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Satellite Award. She has been individually nominated for a Scream Award and a NAACP Image Award for her work in True Blood, she also received two Image Award nominations for her performance in “Queen Sugar” for two consecutive years and received Black Reel Awards in two consecutive years for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.
N.C. A&T expects to graduate more than 900 students at the fall commencement ceremony which will be live-streamed on the university’s website.
