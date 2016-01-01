Overhead Campus at traffic circle+

N.C. A&T Unveils $85-Million Capital Campaign, Announces Lead Donor’s $6 Million in Gifts

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University leaders unveiled an $85-million capital campaign Thursday night, an ambitious, multi-year effort that has already raised $68 million and is now poised to bring in more.

N.C. A&T alumnus and retired, long-time pharmaceutical executive Willie Deese was recognized at the Thursday celebration for the Campaign for North Carolina A&T as the initiative’s lead donor. Deese recently made two new gifts totaling $2 million to bring his overall support of the campaign to $6 million.

“I know the difference that A&T made in my life, and that motivates me to make the same opportunities available to today's students and the generations that will follow them,” said Deese, who along with Royall M. Mack Sr., serves as the campaign co-chairman. “Second, as a businessman, I know a good opportunity when I see one. The return on an investment in A&T is significant, and the pay back is always so rich and meaningful.”

The campaign raised $30.3 million over the past two fiscal years – the most successful philanthropy span in A&T history. In the past fiscal year alone, it brought in $7 million in scholarship support and more than 100 major gifts, each of more than $25,000.

It is also drawing growing support from the university’s alumni. More than 4,500 of them gave last year, an increase of 8 percent over the previous year. 

That support is being used to enhance academic programs, fund facilities, strengthen scholarships and provide for faculty needs at what is now America’s No. 1 public historically black university, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” rankings.

“At its heart, the Campaign for North Carolina A&T stands for transformation and the abiding idea that by exercising our power, individually and collectively, we can move mountains,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., told the more than 400 guests assembled at the event around the theme, “The Power of DO.” “Our university will be a different institution when this campaign concludes, I promise you.”