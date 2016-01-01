Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T Unveils $85-Million Capital Campaign, Announces Lead Donor’s $6 Million in Gifts
N.C. A&T alumnus and retired, long-time pharmaceutical executive Willie Deese was recognized at the Thursday celebration for the Campaign for North Carolina A&T as the initiative’s lead donor. Deese recently made two new gifts totaling $2 million to bring his overall support of the campaign to $6 million.
“I know the difference that A&T made in my life, and that motivates me to make the same opportunities available to today's students and the generations that will follow them,” said Deese, who along with Royall M. Mack Sr., serves as the campaign co-chairman. “Second, as a businessman, I know a good opportunity when I see one. The return on an investment in A&T is significant, and the pay back is always so rich and meaningful.”
The campaign raised $30.3 million over the past two fiscal years – the most successful philanthropy span in A&T history. In the past fiscal year alone, it brought in $7 million in scholarship support and more than 100 major gifts, each of more than $25,000.
It is also drawing growing support from the university’s alumni. More than 4,500 of them gave last year, an increase of 8 percent over the previous year.
That support is being used to enhance academic programs, fund facilities, strengthen scholarships and provide for faculty needs at what is now America’s No. 1 public historically black university, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” rankings.
“At its heart, the Campaign for North Carolina A&T stands for transformation and the abiding idea that by exercising our power, individually and collectively, we can move mountains,” Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., told the more than 400 guests assembled at the event around the theme, “The Power of DO.” “Our university will be a different institution when this campaign concludes, I promise you.”
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir