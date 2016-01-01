N.C. A&T Unveils $85-Million Capital Campaign, Announces Lead Donor’s $6 Million in Gifts

prev

Largest HBCU N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation

Engineering N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.

Admired CEO Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.

Academic Excellence The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.

Higher Research Activity N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Teaching / Research N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.