N.C. A&T, Forsyth Tech announce the Aggie Plus Program

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 15, 2018) – During a formal signing event on Thursday, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State university announced a transfer bridge program with Forsyth Technical Community College – the Aggie Plus Program – to provide Forsyth students a seamless transition to N.C. A&T.

The Aggie Plus Program will provide transfer students targeted advising from an Aggie Plus advisor at Forsyth Tech and A&T; priority review in the university’s admissions process; an Aggie Plus program orientation session at Forsyth Tech at the beginning of each fall term; and an Aggie Plus program visit day at A&T during the spring term.

“N.C. A&T is pleased to partner with Forsyth Tech to offer talented students a pathway to a high quality, undergraduate degree at one of this state’s finest institutions,” said North Carolina A&T Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen. “We look forward to welcoming new Aggies to our campus and supporting them as they grow from accomplished students to exceptional graduates.

“Forsyth Tech is excited to collaborate with N.C. A&T in the “Aggie Plus” partnership,” said Forsyth Tech President Gary Green. “Having this strategic alliance will offer tremendous benefits to our students and to the community in demonstrating how higher education works together to improve student completion and success.”

To participate, students must earn an associate’s degree, select transferable courses and consult with advisors to ensure that they are making progress toward their chosen course of study and education requirements at A&T, participants must also maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA at Forsyth Tech or better on all transferable coursework and transfer to A&T to complete their undergraduate degree.

All prospective Aggie Plus participants will need to submit the online commitment form and submit proof of admission to Forsyth Tech.

