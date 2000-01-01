Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Demo of Old Hayes-Taylor YMCA, Groundbreaking for Engineering Complex Set for Oct. 29
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 22, 2018) – Only one thing stands in the way of the start of construction on Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University – the original Hayes-Taylor YMCA.
At 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, university officials and community members alike will gather to raze the building created in the late 1930s for African Americans in Greensboro and break ground on a catalyst for short- and long-term economic growth and development.
In the 2016 primary election, North Carolina voters approved the $2-billion Connect NC bond that included a $90-million provision for N.C. A&T. The ERIC will deepen the university’s engineering instruction and research capacities, help the university foster partnerships with local and regional industry and create job opportunities that directly benefit the entire community as companies seek to meet the global demands of the future.
N.C. A&T is already a national leader in engineering education, producing more African American graduates at the undergraduate and master’s levels than any other campus in the country.
Connect NC was the state’s first bond since 2000 when voters approved a $3.1-billion measure for construction on UNC System and community college campuses. Traditionally, bond referendums are financed by tax increases. Connect NC came at a time when the state was experiencing strong revenue growth and ample debt service capacity.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir