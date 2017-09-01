Classes, Campus Activities Cancelled Beginning at 2 p.m., A&T Moving to Condition 1 Status

Though the storm has degraded significantly since making landfall in Florida yesterday, it is still expected to bring winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts of up to 40 mph to the Piedmont Triad today, along with heavy rains. That could cause localized flooding, downed trees and limbs and power outages. In addition, a Tornado Watch has been issued for this area through 9 p.m.

Students and employees are encouraged to exercise caution as they travel throughout the area over the course of today and this evening.

The university is expected to resume normal operations on Friday, with classes and campus activities taking place as planned. Students and employees are encouraged to monitor their university e-mail accounts, the A&T home page and social media accounts today for further information as it becomes available.