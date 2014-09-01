Getting In
Two N.C. A&T Students Reap Benefits of New Honda, TMCF Scholarship Partnership
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2018) - Two North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University students are recipients of a new scholarship awarded through a partnership with Honda and Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).
Dymon Atkinson, sophomore engineering student and Marvin Edge, first-generation, business student are receiving the scholarships as part of the annual scholarship fund Honda established earlier this year to support students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.
Atkinson said the scholarship is helping her get one step closer to achieving her dream. "For as long as I could remember, I've wanted to be an engineer and make a positive impact on the lives of people," she said. "My lifetime career goal is to become an aerospace engineer in the Armed Forces."
Honda established the scholarship fund on the occasion of reaching a major milestone in America – the production of its 25th million automobile in the United States. The company began auto production in Ohio in 1982, the first Japanese automaker to produce cars in the United States.
"Honda is pleased to support these impressive students, who we hope will become part of the future of manufacturing in America," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of the Office of Inclusion and Diversity at Honda North America, Inc. "This is just the beginning of a wonderful collaboration between Honda and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund that will support deserving students and help increase opportunities in the important field of manufacturing."
"Expanding our partnership with Honda made perfect sense because of our shared commitment to helping HBCU students pursue both their academic and professional dreams," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund. "We are excited to see where the road of opportunity will take these five scholars and so many more, thanks to our Honda-HBCU partnership.
In addition to Atkinson and Edge, Honda and TMCF awarded scholarships to three additional students from historically black colleges and universities, including University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M University.
In order to qualify for the scholarships, students must be enrolled as a full-time student at one of the 47 TMCF member-schools; earn a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher; demonstrate leadership qualities and community service experience; and be recommended by a faculty or staff member of their current school.
In addition to financial support, scholarship recipients will be invited to interview for internships and co-op positions at one of 12 facilities in America where Honda manufactures vehicles, engines, transmissions, as well as aircraft, aircraft engines, power equipment and side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles.
From Honda's involvement in STEM education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to its support of pediatric brain tumor research and volunteer efforts by Honda associates, including environmental clean-up activities, Honda believes in giving back to the communities where its associates live and work.
Established in 1987, TMCF is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the black college community. TMCF member-schools include publicly-supported historically black colleges and universities and predominantly black institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities.
